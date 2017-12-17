Joseph Paul Pesut Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20 at Holy Family Parish in Poland, for Joseph Paul Pesut, 88, a former resident of Struthers, whom passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 17, 2017. He was 88 years old.

Joseph was born March 5, 1929 to Martin and Catherine (Carr) Pesut in Youngstown, Ohio.

A graduate of Youngstown College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Joseph was also a member of the U.S. Army. He served his country in the Korean Conflict before marrying his wife Mary on September 10, 1955.

Joseph was a long-time member of Holy Family Parish and former member of St. Nicholas Church, in Struthers.

He retired from Carbon Limestone, where he had a long career and served as vice president.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary (Edgerton) Pesut; son, John (Cindy) Pesut; daughter, Mary Alice (Daniel) Landers and son, Paul (Kim) Pesut; four grandchildren, Marie Pesut of Columbus Ohio, Melanie Landers and Oleg Pesut and Elena Pesut of Clinton Ohio; a sister, Beatrice Chumita; three brothers, Michael (Valerie) Pavelic, Robert (Gretchen) Pesut and Martin (Sherry) Pesut and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Marie Roman, Albina Pesut, Anne Rukavina and Magdaline Dvorak and two brothers, Daniel Pesut and John Pesut.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel and from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, December 20 at Holy Family Parish in Poland prior to Mass.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Holy Family Parish.