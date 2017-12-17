Keith Emerson Woods Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Keith Emerson Woods, 60, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2017.

He was born on August 9, 1957.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 19 at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 20 at First Assembly of God Church, 1455 North Keel Ridge Road in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.