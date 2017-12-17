Laura R. Kelly Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Laura R. Kelly, 89, of New Castle passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 17, 2017, in Clen-Moore Place.

Mrs. Kelly was born April 11, 1928, in South Bend Township, Armstrong County, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph W. and Wilda R. (Short) Miloser.

She was a 1947 graduate of the former Clymer High School in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Laura married Thomas P. Kelly on June 18, 1955 and he preceded her in death on September 23, 1982.

She retired in 1992 from Dollar Savings and Loan in New Castle, where she worked as a teller and certificate of deposit officer. A homemaker while raising her four children, Laura previously worked as a secretary to the president of Peoples Bank, secretary to the mayor and secretary to the director of nursing at St. Francis Hospital all in New Castle.

She was a member of St. Mary Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish.

Laura was a member of Clen-Moore Prime Timers, Cameos of St. Camillus Church and Challenges. She also actively volunteered as a ladies aide at Jameson Hospital.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda A. Kelly of Pleasanton, California and Lynn A. (Roy) McCutcheon of Churchville, Virginia; two sons, Patrick J. Kelly of Pittsburgh and Paul T. (Mary Pardee) Kelly of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; two sisters, Agnes Cugini of Wexford, Pennsylvania and Shirley Evans of Concord, California; four grandchildren, Lauren and Derek McCutcheon and Jonathan and Grace Barrett Kelly and two great-grandchildren, Laci and Trenton Woods.

In addition to her husband and parents, Laura was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Carik and Anna Mae Foehrenbach and a brother, Joseph E. Miloser.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street in New Castle.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 21 in St. Mary Church, 124 North Beaver Street in New Castle with Rev. Bill Siple, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery.