LeBron wears 1 black shoe, 1 white shoe saying ‘equality’

Each had the word "equality" written in gold capital letters on the back

LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James' shoes are emblazoned with "EQUALITY" on both heels during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) – LeBron James made a statement with his shoes.

James wore one black sneaker and one white sneaker for the first half of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ game at the Washington Wizards on Sunday night – and each had the word “equality” written in gold capital letters on the back.

The four-time NBA MVP wore a pair of black shoes with “equality” written on them for Cleveland’s opening game of the season.

James changed shoes for the second half.

