LeBron wears 1 black shoe, 1 white shoe saying ‘equality’

WASHINGTON (AP) – LeBron James made a statement with his shoes.

James wore one black sneaker and one white sneaker for the first half of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ game at the Washington Wizards on Sunday night – and each had the word “equality” written in gold capital letters on the back.

The four-time NBA MVP wore a pair of black shoes with “equality” written on them for Cleveland’s opening game of the season.

James changed shoes for the second half.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

