Man killed running across I-78 in Pennsylvania

Police said the accident occurred in the westbound lanes near the Summit Lawn exit in Salisbury Township

By Published:
Accident, crash generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – State police say a man who tried to run across multiple lanes of travel on Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Police said the accident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes near the Summit Lawn exit in Salisbury Township.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 57-year-old Theodore Smith of Allentown was pronounced dead at the scene a little more than a half-hour later. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

Police said Smith tried to cross both east and west lanes as he ran from the eastbound ramp, and he got to the far right westbound lane of travel but was struck by an oncoming car.

State police in Fogelsville are asking anyone who might have witnessed the fatal crash to call investigators.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s