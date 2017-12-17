Atlanta mayor: All passengers safely deplaned

Passengers were left in the dark when the lights suddenly went out in the early afternoon

FILE- This May 9, 2016, file photo, shows an air traffic control tower at their gates at HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. Authorities say a power outage at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has disrupted ingoing and outgoing flights. Airport spokesman Reese McCraine says the outage occurred early Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. He says all airport operations are being affected and that outgoing flights were halted. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
ATLANTA (AP) – The mayor of Atlanta says all passengers have been safely deplaned at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Mayor Kasim Reed posted a message on his twitter account Sunday evening after the airport lost power earlier in the day, halting incoming and outgoing flights at the world’s busiest airport.

Georgia Power had said in a statement earlier in the day that a fire caused extensive damage in an underground electrical facility, impacting substations serving the airport. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

