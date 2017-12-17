Atlanta mayor: All passengers safely deplaned

ATLANTA (AP) – The mayor of Atlanta says all passengers have been safely deplaned at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Mayor Kasim Reed posted a message on his twitter account Sunday evening after the airport lost power earlier in the day, halting incoming and outgoing flights at the world’s busiest airport.

Georgia Power had said in a statement earlier in the day that a fire caused extensive damage in an underground electrical facility, impacting substations serving the airport. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)