Traffic stop in East Liverpool uncovers suspected drugs, cash

A patrolman seized suspected bags of marijuana and crack cocaine from a Cleveland man and an East Liverpool City woman

By Published: Updated:

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop by a Liverpool Township patrolman uncovered bags of suspected drugs and just over $2,200.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, the patrolman seized suspected bags of marijuana and crack cocaine from a Cleveland man and an East Liverpool City woman.

The Liverpool Township Police Department posted pictures on it’s Facebook page of the suspected drugs and cash.

Officials are waiting to receive lab results to determine if the suspected drugs are real. Charges are pending for both the man and woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s