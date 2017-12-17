Ruth S. Whitehouse Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Ruth S. Whitehouse, 82, of Cortland, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 17, 2017 at her residence.

She was born November 25, 1935 in Stockton, New York, a daughter of Rachel (Brevoort) Weaver.

Ruth spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married George L. Whitehouse on June 18, 1983. They shared 34 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Ruth was a member of the Johnston Federated United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed camping, flowers, gardening and reading.

Besides her husband, Ruth is survived by six children, Deborah (Michael) Yost of Warren, Jacqueline Suverison of Monroe, Ohio, Jeffery Suverison of Parma, Stephen (Sherrie) Suverison of Boardman, Connie (Brian) Lee of Midland, Texas and Cheryl (Greg) Katrenick of Austin, Texas. She also leaves behind a sister, Anna Peters of Burghill; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and a daughter, Tracie Whitehouse.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, December 22 at the Johnston Federated United Methodist Church, 6262 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Farmdale, Ohio 44417, with Pastor Ron McIlvaine officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, December 22 at the church.

Ruth’s family requests that anyone wishing to make a charitable contribution to please consider Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Whitehouse are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

