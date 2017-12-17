Tiffany Mullens Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Tiffany Mullens, 50, of Youngstown, entered into eternal life in the early morning on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Tiffany was born October 20, 1967 in Youngstown, the daughter of Wilma Adgen of Youngstown and the late Arnett Mullens.

Tiffany was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and with a kind and giving heart, proudly worked with troubled youth at Youngstown City Schools.

She was a member of Creme de la Creme and enjoyed baking, cooking, spending time with her family and making her loved ones that surrounded her laugh with her great sense of humor.

Tiffany leaves to hold on to her precious memories her mother, Wilma Adgen, of Youngstown; her brother, Oscar Mullens, of Seattle, Washington; her sister, Mary Williamson, of Youngstown; as well as a host of family, friends and loved ones.

Tiffany was preceded in passing by her father, Arnett Mullens.

Per request of the family, no services will be held.

