‘We hoped he’d be with us:’ YSU awards 2 posthumous degrees

The Leo and Bell families accepted posthumous degrees for their late children at YSU's 2017 Fall Commencement

By Published: Updated:
It was a particularly emotional day Sunday at Youngstown State University's 2017 Fall Commencement Ceremony, as two families accepted posthumous degrees on behalf of their late children.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a particularly emotional day Sunday at Youngstown State University’s 2017 Fall Commencement, as two families accepted posthumous degrees on behalf of their late children.

YSU honored fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo, 31, who was shot and killed on duty in late October. His parents Pat and David Leo accepted his diploma, which he was just 11 hours short of obtaining.

“We always hoped we’d be here for this,” David Leo said. “We hoped he’d be with us. But it’s a special day and just another way the community’s supporting us — and his life and legacy can live on.”

YSU President Jim Tressel began the ceremony with a moment of silence.

Pat and David shared an emotional embrace with Justin’s Dean when his name was called. The same happened with President Tressel on stage.

The Leo’s extended a special thanks to all the YSU officials who made Sunday’s moment possible.

“It meant a lot to us,” David Leo said.

“This is a very special Christmas gift for his father,” Pat Leo said.

YSU also honored Angela Bell — another student who lost her life before graduating.

YSU’s director of events says Bell, 26, was a geology major. She passed away from cancer in July.

Bell’s mother held up her diploma for the crowd to see.

In all, more than 700 students received their degrees.

It was a particularly emotional day Sunday at Youngstown State University's 2017 Fall Commencement Ceremony, as two families accepted posthumous degrees on behalf of their late children.
Angela Bell’s mother accepts her daughter’s degree.

Tune into WKBN First News at 10 and 11 tonight for a look at the emotional day that was YSU’s 2017 Fall Commencement.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s