Browns rookie QB Kizer keeps starting job for another week

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) – DeShone Kizer held onto his starting job.

Browns coach Hue Jackson has decided to stick with his rookie quarterback for this week’s game at Chicago after considering a switch.

Following Sunday’s 27-10 loss to Baltimore, Jackson said he would consider sitting Kizer, who leads the NFL with 19 interceptions.

But on a conference call Monday, Jackson said he believes Kizer “is up for the challenge” and will face the Bears as the Browns (0-14) try to get their first win.

Jackson said he was most concerned about Kizer’s mental state after the Browns lost their home finale and the 21-year-old fell to 0-13 as a starter.

Kizer has been inconsistent all season, and Jackson said he hopes the pendulum swings in the right direction this week as the Browns try to avoid a 0-16 season.

Kizer threw two more interceptions Sunday and was stripped in the end zone by the Ravens, who recovered his fumble for a touchdown.

