Canfield crime activity: Police say cocaine, heroin found during traffic stop

Saturday, Dec. 2

100 block of Cardinal Dr., police were called to Canfield High School after a vehicle hit a pedestrian. No charges were filed.

Sunday, Dec. 3

2:56 a.m. – W. Main Street, Nicholas Ritenour, 28, of Struthers, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. Police said Ritenour was asleep behind the wheel of a car, which was up against a curb. Police said upon waking the driver up, he accelerated and drove away before he was stopped again by the officer. Police noted that he appeared disoriented and confused. Police said his blood-alcohol content was .134, above the legal limit of .08.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

300 block of Fairground Blvd., Kyle Nesbitt, 27, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Boardman-Canfield Road, Josh F. Lumpkin, 64, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Youngstown Salem Road, Michael Morales, 31, of Salem, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and speeding during a traffic stop.

Saturday, Dec. 9

12:12 a.m. – Boardman-Canfield Road, Latesha Hines, 29, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant through the Boardman Police Department for telecommunications harassment and cited for a marked lanes violation. Anttonio Dent, 19, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, an officer reported smelling marijuana in the car. Police said Dent admitted to having non-prescription pills in his pocket, and a search of Dent found 105 Tramadol pills and a bag of suspected crack cocaine and suspected heroin.

N. Broad Street, Daniel Perrico, 35, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perrico was also cited for speeding during a traffic stop.

Sunday, Dec. 10

W. Main Street, officers were called to assist the Struthers Police Department in locating a suspect at a local business.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

