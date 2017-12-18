Columbiana woman accused of intoxicated driving with kids in backseat

Ashleigh Kennedy, 33, is charged with OVI, child endangering and resisting arrest

By Published:
Ashleigh Kennedy, Ashleigh Kennedy, charged with endangering children, OVI, resisting arrest and failure to have a child in a safety seat.
COLUMBIANA: Arrested Dec. 16 - Ashleigh Kennedy, 33, charged with OVI, child endangering and resisting arrest

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana woman was arrested Saturday night after an investigator noted that she appeared intoxicated after a crash with her two young children in the back seat.

Around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to Leffingwell Road, west of State Route 46, for reports that a vehicle was all over the road and was stuck in the snow. Police found the vehicle off the road, in the grass and stuck in the snow.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Ashleigh Kennedy, smelled of alcohol, a Mahoning County Sheriff’s sergeant noted in his report.

Deputies said the children, ages 3 and 4, were asleep in the backseat but improperly secured. One toddler should have been in a full car seat, rather than a booster, and the second child had only a lap belt on, according to the report.

Kennedy refused to take field sobriety tests or take a breath test.

Deputies said while handcuffing Kennedy, she tried to pull away from them and would not comply with orders. They also noted that she was belligerent during questioning and refused to answer questions.

She was arrested and charged with OVI, child endangering and resisting arrest. She is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

A family member took custody of the children.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s