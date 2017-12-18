Committee looking to elect new Struthers law director

Related Coverage Leone ousts DeGenova for Struthers Municipal Court judge

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Mahoning County Democratic Party Central Committee will meet in early January to elect a new law director for the city of Struthers.

Current Law Director Dominic Leone, III is resigning that office on Sunday, December 31 to become judge of the Struthers Municipal Court.

Leone was elected as judge in November.

According to Democratic Party Chair David Betras, the election of Attorney Leone’s successor will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 4 in Struthers City Council Chambers, located at 6 Elm Street.

Anyone interested in being considered for the position must notify Betras no later than noon on Wednesday, January 3. Letters of interest must be emailed to dbetras@bhlaws.com.

For more information, contact Betras at 330-503-9696.