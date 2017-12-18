East Palestine evens their record against Southern

Related Coverage East Palestine sweeps Heartland in basketball double header

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Six Lady Bulldogs scored 6 points or more as East Palestine defeated Southern, 46-32. Sara Buskirk led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Jenn Rhodes – who sank two 3-point shots in the first quarter, finished with 8 points. Marlaina Frye and Alisha Dean both added 7 as Kenzee Johnston and Brysten Trosky scored 6 apiece.

East Palestine jumped out to 14-3 lead after the first quarter.

Riley Felton took game-high honors in the scoring column with 17 for Southern. Felton scored 10 of the team’s 16 points in the second half.

Southern will welcome Lisbon on Thursday. East Palestine (4-4) will travel to Wellsville on Thursday.