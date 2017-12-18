East Palestine evens their record against Southern

East Palestine visits Wellsville on Thursday.

By Published:
East Palestine Bulldogs high school basketball

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Six Lady Bulldogs scored 6 points or more as East Palestine defeated Southern, 46-32. Sara Buskirk led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Jenn Rhodes – who sank two 3-point shots in the first quarter, finished with 8 points. Marlaina Frye and Alisha Dean both added 7 as Kenzee Johnston and Brysten Trosky scored 6 apiece.

East Palestine jumped out to 14-3 lead after the first quarter.

Riley Felton took game-high honors in the scoring column with 17 for Southern. Felton scored 10 of the team’s 16 points in the second half.

Southern will welcome Lisbon on Thursday. East Palestine (4-4) will travel to Wellsville on Thursday.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s