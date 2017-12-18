Girard crime activity: Police called to investigate theft of packages

Monday, Dec. 11

11:25 a.m. — 1600 block of Squaw Creek Dr., a woman said a man posing as a police officer called her and said her grandson was texting and driving and was being charged with a crime. He requested $5,100 to pay his bond. The woman called her grandson, verifying that he was OK and was not in an accident.

1:52 p.m. — 800 block of Washington Ave., a woman reported that her safe containing about $12,000 was stolen from her apartment after she ended a relationship with a man. She believes the man had been involved in taking it because he has a key to her apartment. She said she tried calling him but he refused to answer his phone.

7:39 p.m. — 200 block of S. Davis St., a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with domestic violence after his mother reported that he called her a name and then slammed her other son on the tile floor during an argument over an XBox. The woman told police her son has anger issues and that he has also been kicking her small dog. Police said there were bruises on the dog’s back and red marks on his brother’s back from the reported assault.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

9:03 p.m. — 100 block of Churchill Rd., a man said his wife witnessed a UPS driver drop off his package at the wrong address. When questioning the people who lived there, he said they denied receiving a package, but he said the UPS driver admitted to dropping it off at that address and leaving it on the front porch.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

10:36 a.m. — 500 block of Park Ave., a man reported that an acquaintance forged his signature on a title to sell a vehicle that they both owned. He said the suspect’s friend notarized the document during the sale. Police are investigating.

2:08 p.m. — 200 block of Churchill Rd., a woman said her package was stolen off of her front porch while she was in the hospital.

Friday, Dec. 15

5:43 a.m. — 500 block of North Ave., charges are pending against two people after police were called to an apartment for the suspected drug-related overdose of a man. Police said a woman with the overdose victim admitted that they smoked and injected crack cocaine before she found him passed out with what appeared to be heroin nearby. The man was treated with naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, and he was taken to the hospital. Police said there were syringes and other drug items in the house, as well as almost $3,500 in cash underneath a couch cushion.

Sunday, Dec. 17

12:07 p.m. — 500 block of Mosier Rd., Gregory Weingart, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police that Weingart slammed her on the ground, took her phone and deleted photos of past injuries she said were caused by him. She said he also hit her in the rib-cage area. She said she went to Stambaugh Park, where she called 911. Weingart surrendered to police, making a comment that he needed to get his temper under control, according to a police report. Police said he had a prior domestic violence conviction out of Columbiana County.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

