Highway Patrol: Motorhome driver found with 120 pounds of marijuana

The Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over the California man on Interstate 70

Preble County, Ohio State Highway Patrol pot bust
Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

EATON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 120 pounds of hydroponic marijuana Wednesday morning.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $330,000, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against Ronald L. Martin, 64, of California, after a traffic stop in Preble County.

According to troopers, Martin was driving a 1979 Dodge motorhome with California registration on Interstate 70 near milepost 9 when he was stopped.

Troopers said a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. After a search of the car, they said they found the pot.

Martin is charged with possession of marijuana — a second-degree felony — and possession of criminal tools — a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to nine years in prison and a $17,500 fine.

