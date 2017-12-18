Hot-shooting West Branch beats Salem, now 7-0

The Warriors stay perfect with a 55-32 win over their rivals Monday

By Published: Updated:
The Warriors stay perfect with a 55-32 win over their rivals Monday.


SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team defeated Salem, 55-32 Monday at Salem High School.

The Warriors set the pace early and raced out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter. West Branch shot 46 percent from the floor on the game, including 45 percent from three point range.

West Branch’s Kayla Hovorka led the way with 14 points, while Hannah Ridgway added 11.

With the win, West Branch improves to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference.

Salem (5-2, 3-1 NBC) was led by freshman Casey Johnson with 11 points, while Allee Davidson-Chuck added 9 points.

.

 

 

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s