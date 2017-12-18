Hot-shooting West Branch beats Salem, now 7-0



SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team defeated Salem, 55-32 Monday at Salem High School.

The Warriors set the pace early and raced out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter. West Branch shot 46 percent from the floor on the game, including 45 percent from three point range.

West Branch’s Kayla Hovorka led the way with 14 points, while Hannah Ridgway added 11.

With the win, West Branch improves to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference.

Salem (5-2, 3-1 NBC) was led by freshman Casey Johnson with 11 points, while Allee Davidson-Chuck added 9 points.