Jesse L. Hick Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Jesse L. Heck, 35, of Bristolville, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 22, 1982, in Warren, the son of Jerry and Deborah G. (Bradley) Heck.

Jesse was a graduate of Bristolville High School and attended Bristolville Church of the Brethren.

He enjoyed coloring, putting puzzles together and spending time with his nieces.

Memories of Jesse will be carried on by his parents; paternal grandparents, Richard (Peggy) Heck, of Southington; maternal grandfather, Virgil Hoover, of Warren; sister, Amber McRoberts of Champion; aunt, Belinda Jane Heck, of Southington and nieces, Taylor and Angela McRoberts.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patty Hoover and an aunt, Barb Bradley.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 21 at the Bristolville Church of the Brethren, where Pastor Frederick M. Keener will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to services Thursday, December 21 at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place in Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the National Marfan’s Association or the church, in his memory.

Funeral arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.