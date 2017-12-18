Joyce M. Winslow Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Joyce M. Winslow of Hermitage, formerly of East Lake Road, Transfer, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, December 18, 2017, of complications from surgery in the intensive care unit of Sharon Regional Health System with her family by her side. She was 73.

Joyce was born January 30, 1944, in Sharon, a daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Billen) Brush.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Brookfield High School.

Joyce was a certified cytotechnologist at the former Sharon General Hospital and a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Joyce enjoyed arts and crafts and watching football on television.

Surviving are four sons, Christopher A. Winslow and his wife, Sandee, Hermitage; David A. Winslow and his wife, Melissa, also Hermitage; Eric A. Winslow, York, Pennsylvania and Michael D. Winslow, Reading, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Kaitlin, Nicole, Ben, Justin, Meredith, Ellie, Nathan, Wesley and Chloe Winslow and a great-grandson, Mason Marosy.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ilona Daisley and Sharon Petrini and two brothers, Robert and Blasé Brush.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Shenango Valley Community Library, 11 N. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

A special thanks is extended to the doctors and nursing staff in the intensive care unit of Sharon Regional Health System for their exceptional care and kindness.

Per Joyce’s wishes, there are no calling hours and the service is private.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.