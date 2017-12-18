Local art school moves to new location in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The local organization known as SMARTS — Students Motivated by the Arts — showed off its new 8,000-square-foot space inside one of Youngstown’s most historic buildings.

The SMARTS community art school provides training for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, with a focus on underserved populations.

SMARTS is now on the first floor of the Ohio One Building, which was once the place where the Youngstown offices for Ohio Edison were.

Also unveiled were five newly designed window displays — four of which highlight the students — and one that will be seasonal.

“It’s a very simple window design and really the essence of the concept was to make a statement about the students that come here. They are all powerful and potential stars in their own right. So, SMARTS is all about developing that creative talent,” said SMARTS Creative Director Dave Ragan.

Even with the renovations, that downtown Younstown historic feel still remains.