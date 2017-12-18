Ohio authorities: loose dogs attacked 2 mini horses, 1 horse

The dogs killed two mini-horses and injured a full-size horse so badly it had to be put down

Horse

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – Ohio authorities are looking for two loose dogs they say killed two mini-horses and injured a full-size horse so badly it had to be put down.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Unit says one of the mini-horses’ owners shot and killed a third dog involved in the attack.

The mini-horses were named Bella and Pablo. They were being boarded at the southwestern Ohio home of a relative of the owner when Friday’s attack happened. The horse was euthanized Saturday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

