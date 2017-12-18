Panel recommends public reprimand for Youngstown Mayor



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Supreme Court’s “Board of Professional Conduct” voted to recommend a public reprimand for the Youngstown Mayor instead of a suspension of his law license on Monday.

Justices will make a final decision on this case, however, and it is not expected for months.

The vote was made months after Youngstown Mayor John McNally and former Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino were sentenced to one year of probation each in a Cleveland courtroom in March.

The two accepted plea deals in February surrounding the corruption case that centered on the county purchase of Oakhill Renaissance Place in Youngstown.

As part of their plea deal, they were also sentenced to complete community service.

McNally also had to pay $3,500 in fines.

Sciortino pleaded guilty to a felony, which means he can’t hold public office for seven years. McNally pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, so there was no legal reason for him to leave office.