Peggy Annalee Kostur Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Peggy Annalee Kostur, age 72, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017.

Born May 2, 1945 in Mineral Ridge, she was the daughter of Clair and Margaret Grantz.

She was proud of the fact that she was the Salutatorian of the class of 1963 at Mineral Ridge High School. She graduated in 1982 from Youngstown State with a degree in math and computer science.

Though she held several jobs including being a teacher and a Pharmacy Tech, her most important job was that of being a mother.

Survivors include her husband, John G. Kostur; children, Porcia (Stan) Baldwin, Vaughan (Tammy) Hayden and Vikki (Troy) Nicholas; grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, Traci, Megan, Kyle, Samuel, Joseph and Porcia; siblings, John (Cindy) Miller, Beverly Miller, June Ann (Lynn) Raffle, Robin (Dave) Sevek and Robert (Cherie) Miller; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Susan and a brother, Jim.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brunstetter Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

