Police: Columbus man who shot kids says he will ‘not be taken alive’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man suspected of shooting his son and daughter has made threats to ‘not be taken alive,’ according to Columbus police.

Robert Brigham, Sr. is suspected of shooting his two adult children, 34-year-old Robert Brigham Junior and 26-year-old Toya Ingram.

Brigham Jr. was shot once in the back and Ingram was shot once in the hand and once in the neck. Police said both victims are in stable condition.

Police say Brigham Sr. is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous. Police say they have reports of him returning home and getting more guns.