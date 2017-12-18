Police: Jamestown man had inappropriate conversations with teen girls

A Jamestown man is facing several charges, including unlawful contact with a minor

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A Jamestown, Pennsylvania is accused of having inappropriate, sometimes sexual, conversations with underage girls.

Andrew J. Thompson, 24, is accused of sending messages to two 16-year-old girls on social media between April and October, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said the conversations were sexual in nature at times, which is a violation of law.

Thompson was charged after an investigation by the PSP – Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Greenville West Salem Pennsylvania Police Department. He faces criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors charges.

Thompson was held and released on a $50,000 bond.

Prosecution of this case will be conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

