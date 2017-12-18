Ray R. Garland Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Ray R. Garland, 81, of Leavittsburg, Ohio went to be with the Lord Monday, December 18, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 6, 1936, in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph and Josephine (Sumner) Garland.

Ray was a 1955 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and also went to boiler school and had his boiler’s license.

He worked at Van Huffel Tube for 20 years and was a custodian at LaBrae High School for 18 years.

Ray married the love of his life Gay Bear Garland on November 27, 1981 and they shared 36 wonderful years together.

He loved going to Amish country to shop with good friends, Gary and Diann and also watching football.

Ray attended Lakeview Assembly of God and cherished the times at the church, he loved Jesus with all his heart.

He enjoyed family gatherings and Southern Gospel music.

Memories of Ray will be cherished by his wife, Gay F. Bear Garland of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Penny (Chuck) King of Girard, Ohio; son, Rodney (Jill) Garland of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three stepsons, Rocky (Jana) Bear of Oakdale, California, Steven (April) Bear of Newton Falls, Ohio and Bart (Sherrie) Bear of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Norma (Richard) Haines of Warren, Ohio; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; seven stepgrandchildren and ten stepgreat-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son, Terry; brothers, Bill and his twin brother, Ralph and stepgranddaughter, Cheryl.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 22 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Nathan Bacorn will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Kerr Cemetery, Weathersfield, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Veteran’s Organization, Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, North Carolina 28607 or the charity of your choice in his memory.

