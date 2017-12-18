Report: DeBartolo Jr. interested in Carolina Panthers

Reports say Valley native Eddie DeBartolo Jr. has interest in assembling an ownership group to potentially purchase the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WKBN) – Published reports say that Valley native and 2016 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Eddie DeBartolo Jr. has interest in assembling an ownership group to potentially purchase the Carolina Panthers.

In a statement released to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, DeBartolo said: “I am going to respect Jerry Richardson’s wish to not discuss the sale of the Carolina Panthers until after their season is over.”

The Cardinal Mooney graduate previously owned the San Francisco 49ers from 1977-2000 before turning the franchise over to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York.

Under his watch as owner, DeBartolo led the 49ers to five Super Bowl titles, 16 playoff appearances and 10 NFC Championship games. The 71-year old saw his San Francisco teams win at least ten games each season from 1983-98. That’s the second longest streak in NFL history.

The Carolina Panthers announced Sunday that Richardson, the team’s owner, is selling the NFL franchise amid an investigation by the league into allegations of sexual and racist misconduct by Richardson in the workplace.

