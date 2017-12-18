‘Seasonal giving’ is said to be in short supply this year

The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley and the Salvation Army's donation goals have fallen short as Christmas approaches

By Published: Updated:
The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley and Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign goals fall short this year.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With less than a week before Christmas, two local charities are running thousands of dollars behind on donation goals.

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is continuing its ‘Save Our Mission’ campaign to raise money for the new building.

Seventy percent of the annual donations are made in the last three months of each year, however, monthly donation goals have fallen short.

The mission houses 114 people each night, on average, 32 of them are children.

“It’s always tough this time of the year, you know having so many children in the house and really not the facilities to take care of them as adequately as we had hoped,” said Lynn Wyant of the Rescue Mission.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is a national organization but Major Paul Moore said donations help local people.

“It doesn’t go somewhere else. It goes here, where people you might see, and might know can use it and need it,” Moore said.

The organization is $90,000 short of the $325,000 goal. This year’s goal was lowered, after the Salvation Army fell short of its $350,000 goal in 2016.

Wyant said the most helpful thing is for people to give money, “The need is the financial need, not nearly as fun to donate but really does help our bottom line.”

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s