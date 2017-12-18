Youngstown finance director resigning at the end of the year



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mayor John McNally confirmed Monday that Youngstown Finance Director Dave Bozanich will resign at the end of the year.

Bozanich submitted his letter of resignation on Monday.

He has been the city’s finance director for 25 years.

McNally released the following statement about Bozanich’s resignation:

Dave has a great job as my finance director. Over the years, he has helped the city through many financial challenges, has developed four business parks, developed a great relationship with Vallourec and has worked with mayors and city council in efforts to strengthen Youngstown. I wish him the best of luck and personally thank him for the help he has provided to me as mayor.”

Seventh Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak wanted to thank Bozanich:

I’m grateful for his professionalism, service and commitment to our city. His knowledge and expertise brought great projects and economic development to Youngstown. I’ve learned a lot from him and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The Auditor of State took financial records, among other items, from Bozanich’s Youngstown home during a July raid.

An indictment released in October lists over 100 criminal charges against Youngstown Developer Dominic Marchionda. Bozanich was named in that indictment, but he was never charged.

His resignation is effective December 31, 2017.

Mayor-elect Tito Brown will pick the new finance director.

