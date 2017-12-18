YSU Men fall to Idaho State; Penguins drop seventh straight game

The Penguins fell to Idaho State 86-62 Monday night, dropping to 2-9 this season

By Published:
YSU Basketball

POCATELLO, Idaho (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s Basketball Team has now lost seven straight games following an 86-62 setback to Idaho State Monday night.

The Penguins were led by Jaylen Benton who finished with 13 points. Tyree Robinson added 11 points in the setback loss, while Braun Hartfield reached double-figures with 10.

The Bengals placed four players in double-figures, and were led by Balint Boscan who led all scorers with 17 points. Geno Luzcando added 12, while Jared Stutzman added 11 points.

With the loss, YSU drops 2-9 overall. The Penguins return to action on Wednesday at Utah State.

Idaho State improves to 4-5 on the campaign.

