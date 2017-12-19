Boardman High among select group of schools chosen for health grant

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – New equipment is going in at Boardman High School to help students stay healthy, and it’s all being installed for free.

Two new water bottle refilling stations are being installed in the school as part of a $100,000 grant from the Delta Dental Foundation’s Rethink Your Drink campaign.

The program is designed to get students to drink more water throughout the day, helping to reduce the obesity rate and increase good oral hygiene practices. The water is fluoridated.

“The hope is that the children will go to the water bottle filling station and fill their water bottle versus trying to pick sugary drinks, and reduce the obesity rate in our children,” said Boardman Food Service Director Natalie Winkle.

Winkle says the refilling stations come at a great time because they will replace two older water fountains that are getting old.

In addition to the refilling stations, students and staff will also get reusable water bottles.