Campbell man locked up for the holidays

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man caught on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in Campbell may be spending Christmas in the county jail.

Pedro Rodriguez made his initial appearance in court Tuesday morning for aggravated robbery and other charges.

Campbell police arrested Rodriguez Saturday night. Police said he held up both the Dollar Tree on McCartney Road and the Family Dollar in the Lincoln Knolls plaza. Both robberies took place 45 minutes apart.

In court, Rodriguez admitted to having a drug addiction and being unemployed.

His bond was set at $25,500.

He will be back in court next Tuesday.

