Defensive Coordinator Carl Pelini leaving YSU for Bowling Green

YSU Defensive Coordinator Carl Pelini is leaving the Penguins' program to take the same position at Bowling Green.

Carl Pelini

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University Defensive Coordinator Carl Pelini is leaving the Penguins’ program to take the same position at Bowling Green.

Pelini just completed his third year on the YSU staff, alongside his brother, Head Football Coach Bo Pelini. He coached a pair of NFL draft picks during his time with the Penguins in Defensive Ends Derek Rivers (Patriots-3rd round) and Avery Moss (Giants-5th round).

Under Pelini’s watch, the Penguins advanced to the 2017 FCS National Championship game.

His 2017 defensive unit allowed just 19.7 points per game, the fewest by the program since 2007.

Pelini is a 1989 Youngstown State graduate and has 25 years of coaching experience on his resume at the high-school and collegiate level.

He has coached in Ohio at Cardinal Mooney High School, Austintown Fitch High School and Ohio University. His college coaching career includes time as an assistant at Kansas State, Minnesota State, Ohio and Nebraska.

Pelini was the head coach at Florida Atlantic in 2012 and 2013.

He heads to Bowling Green to help a Falcons team that finished this past season with a record of 2-10.

