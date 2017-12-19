Columbiana school takes food drive to ‘Hunger Games’ level

After several years of food drives with little participation, the Student Government at the high school decided to try something different

By Published: Updated:
Columbiana High School is using "The Hunger Games" idea to get students involved in a food drive.


COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Columbiana High School came up with a unique way this year to get students fully involved in their annual food drive – make it a contest.

After several years of food drives with little participation, the Student Government at the high school decided to try something different. Based on the Hollywood blockbuster and popular book series “The Hunger Games,” students came up with a competition titled “No Hunger Games.”

“Second Harvest had a lady come in and speak to us and show us some clips and it really touched home,” said Derek Randolph, senior. “You don’t really think people in your community are suffering that bad and they really are, so it’s nice to help them.”

In the “Hunger Games” movie series, different districts compete for food. In this case, each grade became a district. The staff became a district, too. They competed to see who could donate the most food.

“Every item that isn’t a can is a positive point, so you want to build your camp up, put the positive points in,” said Mandy Moreschi, senior. “To sabotage other districts, you can put cans in theirs and those are negative two points.”

The results so far have been overwhelming. Moreschi says everyone is so involved.

“People I never thought would care or donate have been. We’ve just had incredible results,” Moreschi said. “I think how blessed we are and how blessed I am. I think it’s important to give back and do all we can.”

Students are working to grow the competition and make it an annual event.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s