Cortland man facing child endangering and domestic violence charges

Officers were called Friday at about 8:16 p.m. to a house in the 2500 block of Griffith Dr. on reports of a child being injured

By Published:
Joseph Yingling is charged with domestic violence and endangering children.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man at a house in Cortland after they say he assaulted a child and a woman.

Officers were called Friday at about 8:16 p.m. to a house in the 2500 block of Griffith Dr. on reports of a child being injured.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman there who said that Joseph Yingling, 32, punched her in the face while she was holding a toddler and that another child had been hit with a chair.

Officers noted in the police report that Yingling seemed intoxicated and that he was swaying back and forth when he stood.

Yingling was arrested and charged with domestic violence and endangering children.

Yingling was arraigned Monday in Trumbull County Eastern District Court in Cortland. Bond was set at $100,000.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s