DeWine, Husted make first local campaign appearance

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted campaigned for Governor and Lieutenant Governor in Canfield on Tuesday

DeWine and Husted announce joint campaign, December 2017.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The men who want to be Ohio’s next Governor and Lieutenant Governor made their first appearance together in the at Inner Circle in Canfield, Tuesday afternoon.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted made their first appearance as a pair for the positions.

DeWine said Husted’s new role will be vital to the DeWine Administration.

“One of his areas of background is economic development and jobs. Certainly he’s gonna be involved in that, but you know, I’ve decided really not to pigeonhole him in one area. I can, I can tell you that Jon Husted will be involved in everything we do in the office.”

Husted told the crowd the decision to join together was not as difficult as some had thought.

“For one really important reason, we share common values. Things that are important to us in life are the same things. We value life [and] we value family,” he said.

DeWine, who currently holds the position of Attorney General, says a focus of his administration will be the state’s continuing drug epidemic — which he says causes more than just deaths from overdoses.

He said it impacts the economy. He said people struggling with addiction cannot get jobs because they’re unable to pass a drug test.

The candidates have been campaigning for the past several days together and will continue campaigning around the state together.

DeWine said his chief concern will be economic development. He also said that another critical component will be addressing the state’s drug epidemic.

