Dorothy Eileen Werden Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Dorothy Eileen Werden, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 19 with her family by her side.

She was born August 5, 1923 in Martins Ferry, Ohio the daughter of Carl Laipple and Margaret Worley Laipple.

On April 3, 1941 Dorothy was married to her beloved, Albert Werden, Jr. They were married for 45 years before Albert passed in 1987.

Dorothy was a member of the Austintown Community Church where she helped with the church newsletter and was also a member of the Prayer Chain.

She was a housewife who enjoyed her home, sitting on the front porch talking with her wonderful neighbors, taking her loyal dog, Toto for walks and she loved going to all the grandchildren’s birthdays and special events.

Dorothy leaves four children, Margaret Roth, Albert Werden III, Joyce (Harry) Shood and Mary (Tom) Fleming. Also, she leaves 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, William Laipple; daughter-in-law, Margaret Werden and son-in-law, Ward Roth.

The family would like to especially thank AustinWoods for the loving and tender care they gave Dorothy for over three years.

The Werden family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to the Austintown Community Church.

Friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 22, at the church where services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

