Evelyn M. Stewart Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Evelyn M. Stewart, 91, of Cortland, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Cortland Health Care.

She was born May 7, 1926 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Norman and Vernald (Stopp) Monin and had lived in Ohio approximately 70 years.

Evelyn had been a homemaker who enjoyed traveling, reading and gardening.

She is sadly missed by her two children, Valerie (Robert) Windle of West Farmington and George A. Stewart of Cortland; two grandchildren, Shawn and Ryan Windle; one sister and four brothers.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her loving husband, George K. Stewart, whom she married in June, 1947 and who died December 28, 2012.

Private graveside services have been conducted at Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.