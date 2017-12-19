Fatal Youngstown bar shooting defendant’s trial set for February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of a bar shooting in Youngstown was back in court on Tuesday morning.

This time, Johnny Wallace was answering to murder charges after he was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

Wallace is accused of killing Colin Brown last month during a shooting at the Last Call Bar and Grille on South Avenue

Detectives haven’t said what the motive was but did confirm the two knew each other.

His trial is set to start in February.

