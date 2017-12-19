Gabrielson scores 25; Bristol still unbeaten

Bristol faces Windham on Friday.

By Published:
Bristol Panthers High School Basketball - Bristolville, OH

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Through 5 games, Bristol has defeated their opponents by an average of 50 points per game. Tonight, the Panthers topped Mathews by 35 in their 75-40 win.

Bristol’s Bryan Gabrielson scored 16 in the second quarter to finish with 25 points to go along with 7 boards and 5 assists. Damion Durst registered 14 points while Matt Church added 11 and 7 rebounds.

Sean McDivitt scored 10 and Tyler Koepen added 9 for the Mustangs.

The Panthers (5-0) will host Windham in a pivotal early season NAC matchup on Friday. The Mustangs will return home to take on Pymatuning Valley.

