Howland Twp. next community to get traffic speed camera

Most of the money made from the tickets will go toward the Howland Police Department

By Published: Updated:
New traffic camera, Howland
New traffic camera, Howland


HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to reduce the number of crashes on State Route 82 — police officers in Howland Township are one step closer to using handheld cameras to catch speeders.

Howland Township trustees have selected a company to move forward in the process.

Board Chairman Rick Clark says they picked Blue Line Solutions on the recommendation of Police Chief Nick Roberts.

Clark says there will only be one handheld camera manned by a police officer, targeting State Routes 82 and 46, along with school zones.

He says money made from the tickets will help with the police department’s budget and pay for the overall cost of the camera — and it won’t cost taxpayers a thing.

“There’s no cost to the taxpayer of Howland Township to operate these speed cameras. The officers’ wages, signage, training all of that’s paid for out of the Blue Line’s 32 percent,” Clark said.

The other 68 percent of ticket revenue will go directly to the police department’s budget.

Clark also says this is only something to worry about if you decide to speed.

“We realize it’s a revenue stream for the police department in addition to a safety measure but as we’ve said before, if you’re not speeding, why do you worry about how you catch speeders?”

Officials hope to start using the camera sometime in early 2018.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s