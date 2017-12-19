Human remains found buried in backyard of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland police say they’ve found human remains while investigating a tip that a child may have been buried in a yard. The remains are consistent with that of a child.

A mother, identified as Larissa Maria Rodriguez, is in custody under investigation for homicide while they investigate, according to FOX 8 in Cleveland.

The house is on West 80th Street in Cleveland.

Police obtained a search warrant for the property. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the location as well.

A police report shows police took a call Monday from Pakistan. The caller said a 5-year-old child had been buried in a backyard. The caller also said the mother and the child’s stepdad found the little boy unresponsive and buried him in the yard two months ago.

Detectives began investigating Monday.