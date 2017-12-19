James A. Tyger Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – James A. Tyger, 70, of East Palestine, passed away 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Christian House of East Palestine.

Jim was born January 30, 1947, a son of the late Royden and Ruth (Jones) Tyger and had been a life-long resident of the community.

He was a 1965 graduate of East Palestine High School.

Jim had worked 26 years as a purchasing agent at the former Kenmar Furniture Company then 23 years in sales with Pine Instrument in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Jim was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church and had served as councilman in East Palestine for 12 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne (Young) Tyger, whom he married July 2, 1994. He is also survived by a son, Michael (Colleen) Walker, Seminole, Florida; a daughter, Carrie (Rick) Telischak, East Palestine; a brother, William (Wendy) Tyger, East Palestine and a sister, Ann Kuzma, Mankato, Minnesota. He also leaves six grandchildren, Ricky, Sydney and Madison Telischak, all of East Palestine and Dominic, Samantha and Matthew Walker, all of Seminole, Florida.

In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Kuzma.

A funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 210 East Main Street in

East Palestine, with Father Christopher Cicero serving as celebrant.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Our Ladies Campaign for Our Future in c/o Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

