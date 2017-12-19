John E. Brincko Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – John E. Brincko, 73, passed away peacefully at 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Hospice House with his family by his side after a courageous four year battle with pancreatic cancer.

John was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on August 10, 1944 the son of John and Susanna Mary (Flynn) Brincko.

His family moved to Niles, Ohio when he was four years old and he loved to say what a great place Niles was for a child to grow up in the fifties.

John attended St. Stephen Elementary School through eighth grade, graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1962 and then went on to Youngstown State University where he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration.

He served in the United States Army from 1969-1971 as an information specialist and TV production specialist.

John was employed by General Motors, Lordstown from October 1966 until his retirement in 2017 after 50 plus years. He spent the early part of his career in Human Relations/Public Relations and then went on to Labor Relations, becoming a Senior Labor Relations Representative.

John loved the sport of baseball and coached his sons and daughter in the sport. He also coached boys youth baseball teams for 30 years starting in Austintown Little League, Pony Colt League, Youngstown Babe Ruth League, Akron Baseball Federation and then the BB Rooners independent travel team along with his close friend, Rod Simmer. John and his wife, Pam spent many enjoyable summer weekends with their friends Rod and Linda Simmer traveling to various cities for baseball tournaments.

John’s greatest joy was his family and he was devoted to his children and grandchildren. Some of the fondest memories the grandchildren have of him are spending Christmas Eve at the Brincko house with a visit from Santa Claus, soup Sundays, sledding at Rogers Tree Farm after cutting down a Christmas tree, as well as going on many vacations to Florida, along with trips to Dayton and Pittsburgh.

Traveling was one of John’s many passions and he visited many states as well as traveling to Ireland for two weeks to see the country and explore his Irish heritage. Savannah was one of his favorite cities and he and his wife, Pam spent many St. Patrick’s Days there enjoying the parade and joining in the festivities. He enjoyed reading and had a vast knowledge of trivia. He enjoyed attending concerts and his taste in music ranged from country to military bands to Irish groups. He had a wonderful sense of humor and great wit.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Claudia (Keller) Brincko who passed away on June 29, 1995 and his brothers-in-law, Richard Turschak and David Keller.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Reber) Brincko whom he married on October 16, 1999; son, Michael Brincko of Barefoot Bay, Florida; daughter, Jennifer (Tom) O’Hara of Austintown; John K. (Tracy) Brincko of West Columbia, South Carolina; stepdaughter, Krista (Daniel) Milford of McDonald; stepson, Jamie (Cynthia) Siegfried of Stow; grandchildren, Elysabethe and Brandon O’Hara, John Miles, Owen and Nolan Brincko, Ethan and Evan Milford, Aidan and Brianna Siegfried, Shelby and Corey Lucas; two sisters, Sueann Turschak of Niles, Judith (Carl) Snow of Cortland and honorary grandson, Liam McNorton.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Reema Taneja, Dr. Sayed Yossef, Dr. Amy Awaida, the entire staff of the Hope Center Boardman, the doctors, nurses and therapists of Johns Hopkins Hospital, especially Dr. Anna De jesus Acosta, Dr. Joseph Herman, Dr. Martin Makary, Dr. Alexander Coon, Catherine Scott, Angela VanZant, Melissa Shields and the nurses of Osler and Halsted 3, the nurses from MVI, especially Pam G. and the nurses and staff from Hospice of the Valley and Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children or Johns Hopkins Hospital in John’s memory.

Calling Hours will be Friday, December 22, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles where the St. Stephen Bereavement Ministry will have a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church.

Family and friends may also call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Rev. James Korda will be the celebrant.

Private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.