LaBrae routs Girard to stay perfect

Junior Tyler Stephens led the way with 22 points for LaBrae

Tyler Stephens led the way for LaBrae with 22 points in the Vikings win over Girard on Tuesday.

LEAVITTSBURG, OH (WKBN)-The LaBrae boys outscored Girard 44 to 21 in the 2nd half to propel the Vikings to their 6th-win of the year topping the Indians 77-41 Tuesday night.

Girard held the lead at 18-17 in the 2nd quarter, but that would be the last lead for the Indians on the night as the Vikings went on a 13-2 run to end the half, capped off with a dunk by Tyler Stephens.

Stephens led the way for the Vikes with 22 points while Logan Kiser added 13.

The win improves LaBrae to 6-0 on the year while the Indians drop to 2-5.

