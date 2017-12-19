Leonard R. Zahniser Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Leonard R. Zahniser, 89, of 110 Fredonia Rd., Greenville, Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania, formerly of 135 Columbia Ave., Greenville, passed away at 6:54 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at The Grove at Greenville.

He was born and raised in Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania on July 14, 1928, to the late, Ray and Pearl Zahniser.

Leonard was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Greenville.

He was also a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Eureka Lodge 290 and American Legion Post 140, both of Greenville.

Leonard grew up at a younger age and worked hard to take care of his family after the loss of his father.

He then went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Following his military service, Leonard worked in the shipping department at Werner Company of Greenville for many years.

He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, attending auctions, hunting and staying at his cabin in the mountains.

Leonard was a devoted husband and loving grandfather, raising his grandson, Nathan, as his own. He was a great man that will be truly missed.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Annetta R. (Morris) Zahniser of Greenville. They were married on November 3, 1951. Also surviving are one daughter, Melody J. Hoffman and her husband, Wesley, of Greenville; three grandchildren, Nathan Zahniser of Greenville, Jeanetta Hoffman of Verona, Pennsylvania and Greg Hoffman of Clymer, Pennsylvania; six great-grandchildren, Zachary, Alaynna, Katryna, Kaydance, Jaykob and Alyssabeth; two sisters and one brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Gayla J. Zahniser.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 21 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 22 with Dr. Carl Nicklas, Senior Pastor of Calvary United Methodist Church in Greenville, officiating.

One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 22.

A private burial will be held at Hadley Cemetery, Hadley, Pennsylvania.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

