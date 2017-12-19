Lisbon announces plan to build dog park

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon is getting a dog park.

It’s going to be built off South Jefferson Street, between a county garage and Middle Fork.

Mayor Joe Morenz said it’s going to be built by community members.

“Ohio Pet out here has offered to donate some stuff, Esterlee Fence has offered to donate some stuff, and we have an Eagle Scout that that’s going to be his project, to put this all together,” said Morenz.

The village has just begun the planning phase.

A date for the completion of the park was not announced.