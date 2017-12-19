Memorial’s big 2nd half lifts the Red Devils past Brookfield

Memorial will play at Springfield on Friday.

Campbell Red Devils High School Basketball - Campbell, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -The Memorial Red Devils overcame a 2-point deficit at the half (23-21) to defeat Brookfield on the road, 65-55. Devontay Johnson led Memorial with 18 points. Last season’s leading scorer Trey Edwards had 11 and Nick Kouros had 10 as well (8-8 FT).

Brookfield (0-6) saw Connor Stevens continue his hot start with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Noah Harnett and Connor Filipovich each added 10 points for the Warriors. Reichart also had 6 points and 8 boards. Brookfield made 6 three-pointers.

The Warriors will play at the GMen of Garfield on Wednesday, December 27. Memorial (2-4) will close out their three-game road schedule on Friday against Springfield.

