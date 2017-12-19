Mentor substitute teacher shocks students, parents and staff with Christmas revelation

MENTOR, Ohio (WKBN) – According to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, a substitute teacher in the Mentor school district is accused of telling a group of third-graders that Santa Claus and his elves just aren’t real.

It happened at Sterling Morton Elementary School.

When the school’s principal found out about it, she called the parents of each child in the class and apologized.

But some of the children are heartbroken about the revelation, and parents are fuming. Ashley Coughenour said her daughter didn’t take the news well.

“She immediately just broke into tears and she said that the teacher told her Santa Claus isn’t real, Christmas isn’t real and Christmas elves aren’t real — it’s all made up,” Coughenour said.

The district released a statement saying the substitute’s statements were in poor taste and the teacher is no longer welcome at the school.